TSA PreCheck enrollment event in Aurora, AAA says its faster than doing it online

The event begins June 24 and ends June 28, AAA said.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Starting Monday, travelers can apply to get TSA PreCheck in the west suburbs.

The event is open to the public, travelers do not need to be a AAA member.

Walk-ins are welcomed but appointments will be prioritized, AAA said.

TSA PreCheck is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents.

For the in-person appointment, applicants must show proof of identity, citizenship documents and fingerprints. An agent will also take a photo for documentation.

PreCheck enrollment costs $78 and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

After the in-person appointment, most approved applicants get their Known Traveler Number, also known as KTN, in less than a week, AAA said.

AAA is set to host a Pre-Check enrollment event at the Fox Valley Car Care Plus in Aurora.

The event is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. until Friday, June 28.

What is TSA PreCheck?

TSA PreCheck provided low-risk travelers with a faster experience through airport security.

Those with PreCheck have access to a expedited lane only for members. 99% of members wait 10 minutes or less in a screening lane, according to AAA.

PreCheck passengers are not required to take off shoes, belts and light jackets or take out laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food from bags.

To learn more about TSA PreCheck, visit www.tsa.gov/precheck.