College football champion donates thousands in name, image and likeness money to Plainfield families

Tyler Morris, who won the national college football championship at the University of Michigan this year, graduated from Plainfield East High School.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A college football national champion wide receiver is making Chicago Proud and spreading joy to local families ahead of the holidays.

Tyler Morris, who won the national championship at the University of Michigan this year, is a 2022 graduate of Plainfield East High School.

He donated a portion of his name, image and likeness money he received to District 202 families in need this year.

Tyler gave $3,000 worth of gift cards to schools in the district to distribute to families.

More than 40 families benefited from Tyler's generosity.

ABC7 spoke with Tyler and his mom, Shirley Morris, who is also a social worker in the district, about why the rising Michigan star felt compelled to give back.

"It makes me feel great, because life can be hard sometimes and, you know, around the holiday season. Just to be able to help a kid get a gift and families to get necessities or food or anything else they need," Tyler said.

"There's a ton of families that need help, and you think that we are in a pretty nice area that doesn't need the help, but there are definitely families that are struggling all year round, but the holidays especially," Shirley said.

The families receiving the gift cards will be able to use the funds to help pay for food, necessities and gifts ahead of the holidays.

Tyler is currently in the transfer portal, looking for his next school.