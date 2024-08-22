WATCH LIVE

United Auto Workers to hold rally near shuttered Stellantis plant in Belvidere

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 22, 2024 10:38AM
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain will lead a UAW rally near the shuttered Stellantis plant in Belvidere Thursday.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain will lead a rally near the shuttered Stellantis plant in Belvidere Thursday.

Union officials will call on Stellantis to keep its promise to re-open the plant.

Last fall, the automaker said it would make a nearly $5 billion investment to reopen the plant that closed in February 2023.

The union says it intends to enforce the agreement to the fullest extent including threatening to strike. Under the contract, the union is able to strike once an issue goes through the full grievance procedure.

Earlier this week, Stellantis confirmed that it has notified UAW that plans for Belvidere will be delayed but claims they "firmly stand by its commitment to reopen the plant."

