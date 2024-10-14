UChicago professor awared 2024 Nobel Prize for research on global inequality

UChicago Professor James A. Robinson is the 101st scholar associated with the school to receive a Nobel Prize.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago Professor James A. Robinson was awarded a Nobel Prize.

Robinson was awarded the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

His Nobel Prize-winning research was on "how institutions are formed and affect prosperity."

Robinson shared this year's prize with Profs. Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson of MIT.

On Monday, Robinson accepted the prestigious award at a press conference.

