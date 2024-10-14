WATCH LIVE

UChicago professor awared 2024 Nobel Prize for research on global inequality

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 14, 2024 6:47PM
UChicago celebrates professor awarded 2024 Nobel Prize
UChicago Professor James A. Robinson is the 101st scholar associated with the school to receive a Nobel Prize.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago Professor James A. Robinson was awarded a Nobel Prize.

Robinson was awarded the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

His Nobel Prize-winning research was on "how institutions are formed and affect prosperity."

Robinson shared this year's prize with Profs. Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson of MIT.

On Monday, Robinson accepted the prestigious award at a press conference.

