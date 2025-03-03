United flight returns to O'hare after possible bird strike, airline says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A United Airlines flight to New York returned to O'Hare airport on Sunday after a possible bird strike, the airline said.

The incident happened on UA flight 2481 headed to Syracuse Hancock International airport. The flight was scheduled to depart O'Hare at 6:14 p.m., according to FlightAware.com.

United said the flight was diverted after a possible bird strike. United did not provide a timeline.

"The plane landed safely, and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to their destination that evening," a United spokesperson said.

The aircraft was an Airbus A320 with 129 passengers aboard and five crew members.

No injuries were reported.

