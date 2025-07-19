24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
UChicago Medicine pausing gender-affirming care for child patients

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Saturday, July 19, 2025 1:40AM
University of Chicago Medicine is the latest hospital pausing gender-affirming care for child patients after threats from the Trump administration.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago Medicine is now the latest Chicago hospital to suspend gender-affirming care for children.

The hospital released a statement Friday, saying that it made the difficult decision in response to federal actions.

The Trump administration has threatened funding cuts and legal action against organizations that provide such care for transgender youth.

Three other Chicago health systems have taken the same step.

