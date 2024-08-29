University of Chicago student charged with concealing bomb making in dorm room, authorities say

Aram Brunson wanted in Armenia, allegedly planned terrorism, made videos on how to make explosives, rig doors, desks with grenades

University of Chicago student Aram Brunson is wanted for federal charges for concealing bomb making in a dorm room in January 2023, authorities said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A college student has been charged with triggering an explosion in his dorm room at the University of Chicago.

The explosion happened in January 2023, authorities said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Aram Brunson, a 21-year-old man from Massachusetts, was making an explosive device when he accidentally set it off, starting a fire and causing the dorm to be evacuated.

Investigators said Thursday that Brunson was planning terrorist action in support of Armenian causes.

"According to the charging documents Brunson's bomb-making activities were linked to his desire to take militant action against Azerbaijanis and others who pose a threat to ethnic Armenians living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office read in part. "It is further alleged that Brunson made videos of himself teaching others how to make explosive devices and rig doors and desks with grenades. His internet searches also allegedly suggested that he planned to take action against foreign diplomatic facilities in the United States."

Brunson is currently believed to be living in Yerevan, Armenia, and attending an American university in the country. He is wanted on federal charges.

