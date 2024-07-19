Convicted terrorist re-sentenced to 27 years in prison after 2012 downtown Chicago bomb plot

Adel Daoud is looking for compassion from U.S. prosecutors and a federal judge by asking to be let out of prison early, so he can tend to his allegedly sick mother.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man convicted of attempting to detonate a purported bomb outside a crowded Loop bar has been re-sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Adel Daoud of Hillside was serving a 16-year sentence for the September 2012 incident, but federal prosecutors appealed the sentence, saying it was too lenient.

They had asked the judge to impose a 40-year sentence, but a 27-year sentence was decided Friday.

Last year, Daoud was denied compassionate release to tend to his allegedly sick mother.

In 2011, when federal agents began tracking then-west suburban teenager Daoud, investigators say he was looking to blow up 29 potential targets.

The Hillside teen went to a downtown Chicago tavern in 2012 with plans to press a button and detonate a half-ton car bomb, according to investigators. But it was actually an undercover FBI sting operation; the law enforcement ruse ended with Daoud in custody and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The I-Team learned that Daoud has continued a decade of legal wrangling aimed at achieving early freedom. He was previously due to be held at the MCC-Chicago until May 3, 2026.

Over the years, Daoud has written letters and made calls from prison, including some to the I-Team, with outlandish claims, including the presence of "lizard people" and "cosmic aliens" running the U.S. government, and that the judge in his case was a "reptilian overlord."

Judge Matthew Kennelly previously said Daoud doesn't qualify for compassionate release under the rules, and won't be allowed release on bond.

