At least seven others were hurt in the crash

University of Delaware student killed in crash as U-Haul van fled from police

NEWARK, Del. -- A University of Delaware student was killed and seven other people were injured when a speeding U-Haul van crashed while fleeing police on Tuesday, according to officials.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Main and Haines streets in Newark.

Before the deadly crash, Newark police say the U-Haul was discovered on the 200 block of East Main Street. The van was supposed to return to a rental facility on March 18.

When officers went to investigate, the driver and passenger inside fled, jumping a curb and hitting a marked police vehicle, officials said.

Police say officers did not follow the vehicle, but the U-Haul continued westbound on East Main Street at a high rate of speed and struck two pedestrians who were alongside a parked vehicle. The truck then struck multiple parked vehicles before becoming disabled.

One pedestrian died at the scene. The victim was identified as a University of Delaware student.

The other pedestrian with the student was seriously injured, police said, and six others at the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video obtained by ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI shows the van speeding down the street.

"It broke my heart. I heard the bang, but I didn't know people could drive this fast at this time of this busy time," said Bashar Albarouki, the co-owner of the nearby Ali Baba restaurant.

"It's really disheartening to see everything," said Herissa Monsalud, a senior at Temple University.

Both suspects in the U-Haul van were detained. Police said the driver sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Further information on the identities of the victims and suspects has not been released.

Main Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Read the full statement from the University of Delaware

"It is with a heavy heart that we share this information with you. Earlier today, a University of Delaware student died in a traffic accident on Main Street near campus, and several other people, including other UD students, suffered injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the University community.

University of Delaware Police are continuing to work with the Newark Police Department, which is actively investigating the incident. As a result, information is limited and the Newark Police Department is not releasing the victims' names at this time, pending family notification.

This is a terrible tragedy for everyone in our UD community. We speak for the entire University in offering our condolences to the families, friends and classmates of the victims, and keep the other members of our community in our thoughts who may have witnessed the crash and its aftermath. The safety of our entire community remains our top priority, and we will continue to work with our partners in city and state government to address safety concerns around and on the UD campus.

As we all begin to cope with this traumatic incident, we encourage you to support one another and reach out for additional help from the UD resources listed below as needed."