U of I announces construction of 'The 78' on South Side halted, DPI pulls out of space

Construction on the University of Illinois' new complex known as the 78 for its Discovery Partners Institute has been halted and DPI has pulled out of the location.

U of I announces construction of 'The 78' halted Construction on the University of Illinois' new complex known as the 78 for its Discovery Partners Institute has been halted and DPI has pulled out of the location.

U of I announces construction of 'The 78' halted Construction on the University of Illinois' new complex known as the 78 for its Discovery Partners Institute has been halted and DPI has pulled out of the location.

U of I announces construction of 'The 78' halted Construction on the University of Illinois' new complex known as the 78 for its Discovery Partners Institute has been halted and DPI has pulled out of the location.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Construction on the University of Illinois' new complex known as the 78 for its Discovery Partners Institute has been halted and DPI has pulled out of the location.

Prep work had begun on the 72 acre site, and now its future is unclear.

"We were a part of their plans. We had provided a lot of input, and then they said that, like we're moving forward, they identified their contractors they were going to start building," said Debbie Liu, resident and member of the 78 Community Advisory Council.

Liu said she is shocked and disappointed DPI is pulling out; it was to be an anchor for the 78's tech hub.

"The design of the 78 building was initiated seven years ago, so much as changed since then," said U of I System President Tim Kelleen.

In a phone interview, Killeen said because DPI has evolved into the rapid and evolving world of quantum computing, digital transform and artificial intelligence, it makes more sense to move its physical presence from the 78 to the planned Quantum and Microelectronics Park on the South Side along the lakefront.

"We can move quickly with this new approach and really help people of Illinois with jobs, access to technologies that will infuse the whole economy," he said.

The 78 sits along the south brand of the Chicago River between the South Loop and Chinatown. A written statement from developer Related Midwest reads in part, " While we were disappointed to learn of DPI's decision to exit The 78, its departure opens up opportunities for new partnerships and site configurations."

Residents say they must continue being part of the site's future.

"I hope that development isn't going to be too long in the future, but I also want to make sure that development is reflective of the needs of the community," Liu said.

Over the years, plans for 78 have pivoted from office space to a casino, then to a sports stadium and to a mixed-use development.

"I definitely think that there should be some transparency and accountability for this site, because it's also a TIF District," Liu said.

