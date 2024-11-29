24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Armed suspect barricaded inside building in University Park; mayor urges residents to stay indoors

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 10:20PM
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An armed suspect barricaded themselves inside of a building Friday in the south suburbs.

The mayor University Park is encouraging residents to stay inside their home as police are monitoring the situation in the 700 block of Red Oak.

The suspect was pursued by police from outside of University Park before they ended up going into a building in the town, University Park Mayor Joseph E. Roudez, III said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and send out updates as necessary, "Mayor Roudez said in a news release.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the University Park Police Department at 708-534-0911.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

