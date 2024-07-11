Illinois Rep. Schneider calls on President Biden to 'pass the torch,' following Rep. Quigley's lead

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another local congressman asked President Joe Biden Thursday to "heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership."

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Illinois, put out a lengthy statement Thursday, saying, "I love President Biden. I am forever grateful for his leadership and service to our nation. The time has come, however, for President Biden to heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership to guide us to the future he has enabled and empowered us to pursue."

Schneider's comments come after Congressman Mike Quigley, D-Illinois, has ratcheted up his concerns.

"In passing the torch now, President Biden has a chance to live up to this standard and seal his place in history as one of the greatest leaders our nation, and history, has ever known. He can lead the transition of power to a new generation that can build a stronger party and a stronger nation. I fear if he fails to make the right choice, our democracy will hang in the balance," Schneider said.

On Wednesday, a source told CNN that organizers for at least one Chicago fundraiser scheduled during the Democratic National Convention have decided to not to proceed with the mid-August event.

In the immediate wake of President Joe Biden's debate performance, organizers paused conversations on planning the fundraiser until after the July 4 holiday to allow the dust to settle. This week, the host committee decided not to proceed with the event, citing a disagreement over how to proceed given the continued erosion of support for Biden's candidacy.

Nearly two weeks after Biden's disastrous debate performance, some Democratic donors continue to sound warnings that their party could lose the White House in November if he remains the nominee and say they are increasingly concerned about Biden's dug-in defiance.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson doubled down on their support for President Biden on Tuesday, as some Democrats remain divided over what to do.

Biden is expected to speak in a press conference Thursday evening.

