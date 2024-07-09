Mayor Brandon Johnson to be on call with President Joe Biden Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will be on a call with President Joe Biden Tuesday evening, the mayor's office said.
President Biden is meeting virtually with Democratic mayors Tuesday evening and will take questions, the Biden campaign said.
The call comes amid questions about President Biden staying in the presidential race after his performance in a debate with former President Donald Trump..
Earlier this week, President Biden sent a letter to House Democrats saying that he is the party's best chance to win in November.