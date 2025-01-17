Val and Ryan talk National Pizza Week, new movies winter workouts and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Friday, "Windy City Weekend" co-hosts Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini welcomed in a studio audience for a jam-packed show.

They celebrated National Pizza Week, which started on Sunday, Jan. 12 and ends on Saturday, Jan 18. As part of the celebration, they gave away free boxes of Connie's Pizza to all the audience members.

They mentioned that Connie's Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Week by offering 25% off any pizza orders during the week, which ends Saturday. There's more information on the Connie's Pizza's Instagram page.

Ryan and Val then talked about some of the interesting lifestyle topics of the day. They talked about a new study from the American Psychological Association, which says parents usually have a favorite child. Sorry, boys - it's usually the girl.

Roeper's Reviews

Film critic Richard Roeper then joined Warner and Chiaverini to talk about recent releases on-screen and on streaming platforms.

"SEPTEMBER FIVE" - SPEND

Roeper kicked off the segment with a good review of "September Five". This historical thriller looks back at the "Munich Massacre" during the 1972 Summer Olympics, as seen from the perspective of an ABC Sports Crew.

"ONE OF THEM DAYS" - SPEND

Roeper also gave a positive review to "One of Them Days", a buddy comedy film starting Keke Palmer and SZA. Roeper compared the move to the "Fridays" series starring Ice Cube.

"BACK IN ACTION" - SAVE

The segment concluded with a negative review of "Back In Action," a new comedy on Netflix starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, who is back after a 10-year hiatus from the screen.

Celebrity fitness trainer Joey Thurman

Joey Thurman just launched a new, downloadable wellness and nutrition workbook with his colleague, model and trainer Brooke Burke.

Warner and Chiaverini then continued their series of winter workouts for the New Year. They were joined by celebrity fitness trainer Joey Thurman, who just launched a new, downloadable wellness and nutrition workbook with his colleague, model and trainer Brooke Burke.

That program is called "Commit Not To Quit, which can be downloaded here: https://watch.brookeburke.com/pages/commit-not-to-quit

During the segment, Joey, Val and Ryan did a fusion of strength, Pilates, and mobility exercises, all done without expensive equipment.

You can see more of Joey and Brooke's workout regimen on Brooke Burke's YouTube channel.

Martin Bandz

Warner and Chiaverini concluded the show with a performance by indie musician Martin Bandz.

This 24-year-old Loyola University graduate has performed at Chicago-area clubs like Schubas and the HVAC Pub in Wrigleyville

He is launching a new single called "Radio" this morning on Apple Music, Spotify and other streaming services. He'll have a launch party Friday night at 8 p.m. at the HVAC Pub, located at 3530 N. Clark St. in Chicago. The club's website is here: https://hvacpubwrigley.com/

Visit Martin's YouTube page for more of his music.