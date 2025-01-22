Brookfield Zoo Chicago lets you name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Brookfield Zoo Chicago is offering the chance to name one of their hissing cockroaches after your ex this Valentine's Day.

For a $15 donation, you can name one of the Madagascar hissing cockroaches that lives in the Hamill Family Play Zoo after that un-special someone in your life.

The "Name a Cockroach" package includes a certificate of naming that can either be shared with the recipient or kept for yourself.

The first name of the hissing roach will appear on the Cockroach Naming Board posted outside of the Hamill Family Play Zoo.

The board will be unveiled on Valentine's Day.

Donation submissions must be completed by 5 p.m. on February 5.

