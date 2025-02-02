Love-themed pop-up opens at Dandy Crown to celebrate Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enter the Tunnel of Love, a love-themed mini pop-up on the patio at The Dandy Crown.

The decorated pop-up is open the entire month of February at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue.

Tunnel of Love welcomes all lover and cocktails connoisseurs, including non-alcoholic versions.

The cocktails will come in soft hues evocative of love in decorative glassware celebrating love.

Love-themed cocktails include: Tunnel of Love (Gin, Violette, Maraschino, Lime, Lavender, Honey), Best of My Love (Bourbon, Aperol, Apricot, Lemon), Love Yourself (Tequila, Grapefruit, Campari, Lime), What's Love Got To Do With It (Vodka, Espresso, Coffee Liqueur, Strawberry, Almond), Love Hangover (Rye Chocolate, Cherry), Justify My Love (Coconut Gin, Vermouth, Campari, Banana), That's The Way Love Goes (Citrus Vodka, Lychee, Lemon, Cranberry, Lychee Foam), Love The Way You Lie (Orange Vodka, Thai Iced Tea, Milk, Ginger, Lemongrass, Thai Bitters), Lovergirl (Vodka, Pomegranate, Ginger, Lemon), and Power of Love (Tequila, Mezcal, Amaro, Hibiscus, Lime).

Tunnel of Love is free to attend, and while walk-ins are accepted, reservations are encouraged. Additionally, many lovely events are planned throughout the month:

Feb 13: Galentine's Party & Build-a-Bouquet (reservation required for Build-a-Bouquet, as space is limited)

Feb 16: Kid's Valentine's Party 3pm-6pm

Feb 16: White Lotus Watch Party 8pm

Feb 18: Galentine's Parks & Rec Trivia 7pm

Feb 23: White Lotus Watch Party 8pm

Feb 27: Hot Potato Hearts Speed Dating 7pm https://www.hotpotatohearts.com/