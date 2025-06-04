24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Video shows Amazon Prime semi jackknifed on I-94 Kennedy Expy.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 4, 2025 12:58PM
The crash happened on Tuesday night on the northbound lanes of I-94 at about 10 p.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Kennedy Expressway was closed for hours after an Amazon Prime semi jackknifed on the city's Northwest Side.

The crash happened on Tuesday at about 10:17 p.m. on the northbound lanes near Lawrence Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials said nobody was injured after the semi jackknifed.

Video shows as crews worked to clear what appeared to be a fuel spill.

All lanes were closed until 12:21 a.m. However, traffic was able to get by on the left shoulder.

No other information was available.

