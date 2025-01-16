Coach drives into parent after dispute during girls' basketball game, video shows

COLOMBIA, Conn. -- A youth basketball coach was arrested after police said he purposely drove into a man after a game.

Surveillance video shows the moment of impact between a parent and a car driven by a coach after a girls' basketball game in Columbia, Connecticut.

Police say the man driving the car was 29-year-old Bryan Baez Rivera.

He was the coach of the visiting Windham team playing Columbia in a rec league game at Horace Porter Elementary School.

Eyewitnesses who were at the game said that the parent who was struck in the video suffered a broken nose, concussion and several other injuries.

According to state police, the victim said the coach intentionally ran into them, causing them to fall to the ground.

However, Baez Rivera said the victim walked into his path, and he couldn't avoid the collision.

State police said the video shows as the coach did not try to avoid the crash.

"The worst it ever got was a parent screaming at a coach about playing time or something like that, but nothing to the extent of what we see in this particular incident," New Haven Criminal Justice Professor Daniel Maxwell said.

Baez Rivera is facing second degree assault and other charges. His next court date is January 23.

