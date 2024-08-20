Video shows firefighters battle vehicle fire on Tri-State in south suburban Justice

JUSTICE, Ill. (WLS) -- A vehicle fire caused massive delays on the Tri-State Tollway in the south suburbs on Tuesday.
The fire was first reported on the northbound lanes of I-294 before 87th Street around 6:44 a.m.
Two lanes were closed as firefighters battled the fire.
Chopper 7 was over the scene as flames engulfed the truck.
All lanes reopened by 7:10 a.m. after firefighters got control of the fire.
Crews cleared out the scene by 7:30 a.m.
It is unknown if anybody was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately available.
CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times near you