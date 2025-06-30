Video shows what led up to Douglass Park shooting that killed teen, injured Laquan McDonald's cousin

Video shows what led up to a Chicago shooting at Douglass Park that killed Marjay Dotson and injured Laquan McDonald's cousin, Jeremy Herred.

Video shows what led up to a Chicago shooting at Douglass Park that killed Marjay Dotson and injured Laquan McDonald's cousin, Jeremy Herred.

Video shows what led up to a Chicago shooting at Douglass Park that killed Marjay Dotson and injured Laquan McDonald's cousin, Jeremy Herred.

Video shows what led up to a Chicago shooting at Douglass Park that killed Marjay Dotson and injured Laquan McDonald's cousin, Jeremy Herred.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video shows what led up to a deadly shooting at a popular West Side park last week.

CWB Chicago shared surveillance video it obtained of the shooting just after 7 p.m. Thursday at Douglass Park.

The video shows the teens walking near Charles Leto, 55, a Chicago Park District lifeguard, and his bike.

Leto is then seen getting up and pointing a gun at one of the teens.

There's no sound on the video, and ABC7 Chicago froze the video before the gunfire begins.

Marjay Dotson, 15, was killed and 14-year-old Jeremy Herred, the cousin of Laquan McDonald, is still in the hospital.

Prosecutors say the Marine veteran purposely targeted the boys.

Leto's defense attorney said the shootings were provoked and that Leto was defending himself after the teens threatened him, and said they were going to steal his bike.

The attorney said her client is a decorated veteran who still worked at the park despite earlier incidents she claims led to several other lifeguards quitting.

Leto's lawyer claims the teens had already damaged his bike when they tried to steal it.

Authorities said Leto opened fire on the boys after having words with a third teen who was upset that the pool was closing. That boy was unharmed in the attack.

Leto has a concealed-carry license, but prosecutors say he violated park district policy, by bringing that gun to work.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

He had his first court appearance Sunday, where he was ordered detained, pending trial. A judge said he showed a lack of judgment and is a danger to the community.

He's due back in court Tuesday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood