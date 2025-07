Village of Dolton completes purchase of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home

The village of Dolton has completed the purchase of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home at 212 East 141st Place.

The village of Dolton has completed the purchase of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home at 212 East 141st Place.

The village of Dolton has completed the purchase of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home at 212 East 141st Place.

The village of Dolton has completed the purchase of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home at 212 East 141st Place.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The deal is done.

The village of Dolton now owns the childhood home of Pope Leo XIV.

The house at 212 East 141st Place was headed for auction, but village leaders stepped in and struck a deal.

The village said they bought the home for $375,000.

They are planning to turn the property into a historic site.

READ MORE | Brawls to blessings: Can Pope Leo's Dolton roots help rebrand village plagued by political turmoil?