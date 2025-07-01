Dolton board to vote on purchase of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home

An ex-Dolton employee filed a motion to block the village from buying Pope Leo XIV's former home, citing potential misuse of taxpayer funds.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Village of Dolton will vote Tuesday night on purchasing Pope Leo XIV's childhood home.

The special board of trustees meeting is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to present comments.

Dolton had said it wants to work with the Chicago Archdiocese to turn the house into a historic site open to the public.

A village spokesperson said it is a direct purchase and not eminent domain.

The home is located at 212 E. 141st Place. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is up for sale in a private auction.

The Prevost family owned the Dolton home for nearly 50 years.