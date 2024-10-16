'Walking the Runway for Hope' to raise breast cancer awareness through fashion show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fashion show for breast cancer awareness is coming to the city's West Side.

World-renowned fashion designer Barbara Bates will host her annual Breast Cancer Awareness show "Walking the Runway for Hope."

Bates, who is a breast cancer survivor, was set to join ABC7 Chicago on Wednesday to talk about the inspiration for this year's show.

More than half of the models in the fashion show will be breast cancer survivors.

The show will be hosted by Sharaun, a former America's Next Top Model from cycle 11 in 2008.

Walking the Runway for Hope is happening on Saturday at Mount Sinai Hospital.

All ticket proceeds will be donated to Mount Sinai. Learn more about tickets here.