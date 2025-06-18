27-year-old Wisconsin woman found dead in unincorp. Woodstock: coroner

A body was found near Route 14 and Hughes Road Tuesday, officials said. She may have been the victim of an unincorporated Woodstock shooting.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The woman found dead on Tuesday morning near an intersection in unincorporated Woodstock has been identified, the McHenry County coroner said Wednesday morning.

Laurana Talo, 27, of Walworth, Wisconsin was found dead just after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Route 14 and Hughes Road, the coroner's office said.

Talo was found at the edge of a cornfield. There are only a few homes and businesses nearby.

Authorities say Talo appeared to have been shot.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the McHenry County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Officials did not immediately provide any additional information about what led up to her death.

