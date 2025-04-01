Body found inside burning Washington Heights home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found dead inside a burning home on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene near South Lowe Avenue and West 94th Street in the city's Washington Heights neighborhood.

Firefighters were responding to a fire there, and an 88-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the living room, police said. The victim, who had suffered burns to her body, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are conducting a death investigation and did not immediately provide information on the cause of the fire.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.