Pedestrian fatally struck in Wauconda, Lake County Sheriff's Office says

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in Wauconda Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Wauconda Fire Department said a victim was struck by a vehicle around 9 p.m. on Old Rand Road and Route 12.

The victim was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with critical injuries, the fire department said. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the victim later died.

Further details were not immediately available.