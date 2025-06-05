Motorcyclist killed in crash in Waukegan, officials say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. near Route 120 and Greenleaf Street in Waukegan, police said.

A motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, officials said. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

He was identified Wednesday by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 44-year-old Dustin Humphrey of Winthrop Harbor.

No further information about the crash was immediately available as Waukegan police continue to investigate.