Motorcyclist killed in crash in Waukegan, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 5, 2025 1:47AM
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. near Route 120 and Greenleaf Street in Waukegan, police said.

A motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, officials said. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

He was identified Wednesday by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 44-year-old Dustin Humphrey of Winthrop Harbor.

No further information about the crash was immediately available as Waukegan police continue to investigate.

