Waukegan Park District giving away 5 $1,000 scholarships

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Waukegan Park District will be giving away five $1,000 scholarships to local students.

The Waukegan Park District Memorial Endowment Fund Scholarship is intended for students with outstanding academic achievements and a commitment to community service.

To qualify, applicants must:

- live within the boundaries of the Waukegan Park District.

- be a student attending a college, university, or trade school in the fall of 2025.

- be pursuing a park and recreation related academic field or trade, including, but not

limited to, accounting, business, carpentry, communications, electricity, environmental

science, exercise sports science, forestry, graphic design, horticulture, human resources,

landscape architecture, marketing, mechanics, occupational safety, therapeutic recreation,

or tourism development and management.

Applications must include:

- a transcript from the most recent educational institution attended.

- a resume with the applicant's work and/or volunteer experience.

- a personal essay about the applicant's experience with parks and recreation and aspiration

to use their education to benefit the community.

- a letter of recommendation from an individual who is familiar with the future goals and

aptitude of the applicant.

Applications are due by April 21, 2025 at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit waukeganparks.org/scholarship.

