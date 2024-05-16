Wayfair opening first ever brick-and-mortar store in Wilmette in Eden's Plaza

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Home goods and e-commerce giant Wayfair is opening its first ever brick-and-mortar store right off the expressway in Wilmette.

"I have high hopes. Really high hopes for this place," said customer Jeannine Graff-Stetkus.

Anticipation is building for the newest tenant of Eden's Plaza. Wayfair first in-person shopping experience in just over a week.

The store is a one-stop-shop for home decorating or home improvement needs. Every room inside the house, and even outdoor space, is covered. And you can try it out yourself.

Wayfair offers interactive displays throughout the store, from shower experiences to test out different shower heads to see water pressure and spray patterns.

"Customers, they still love stores. You still want to come in, you want to sit on it, you want to shake it, you want to feel it you want to squeeze it whatever it, whatever it is," said Liza Lefkowski, Vice President of Merchandising, Brand and Stores.

There are also nods to Chicago throughout. Wayfair said Eden's Plaza, the Chicago market and Wilmette specifically made this location a perfect fit, conveniently located in plain sight from I-94.

"Wayfair is set to become the major economic engine for the village of Wilmette, and we hope for the North Shore," said Village Manger Michael Braiman.

Two percent of all retail sales at this Wayfair store will go straight to the Village, mitigating property tax impacts for residents.

Meanwhile, shoppers are getting ready for the grand opening on Thursday, May 23.