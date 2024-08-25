WayMaker Men's Summit returning to Chicago for a weekend of empowerment

The WayMaker Men's Summit returns September 6 and 7, hosted at the Convene Conference Center at the Willis Tower.

Chicago is preparing for a week of inspiration, empowerment and enlightenment at one of the nation's largest empowerment conferences for black men.

WayMaker Men's Summit returns September 6 and 7 to the Convene Conference Center at the Willis Tower.

The two-day conference promises a plethora of engaging sessions and speakers. Conversations will be led by an impressive lineup of guest speakers, including NBA Star Kyrie Irving, Nick Cannon, Hip-Hop artist Young Dro, Power actor Isaac Keys, Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor, Charles King, and author Dr. Marcus Collins.

This year's theme is "Competing Against Yourself for Growth," providing black men with invaluable opportunities to connect, strategize, and delve into how black men today can become the leaders of tomorrow.

To register for this year's conference, head to waymakersummit.com.