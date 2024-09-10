Man fatally shot while driving in West Chatham ID'd by medical examiner

A West Chatham shooting in Chicago left a driver dead, resulting in a car crash in the 7900-block of South Lafayette Avenue on Monday, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot while driving, causing a crash on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Chatham neighborhood's 7900-block of South Lafayette Avenue at about 4:30 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was driving westbound on 79th Street when a sedan pulled up, and someone inside fired shots, police said.

Police said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, causing his vehicle to crash into a pole near the intersection.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Devon Beal.

There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

