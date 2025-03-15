Man shot during argument in West Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during an argument in the West Loop early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 100-block of South Clinton Street just before 2 a.m.

A 28-year-old man was arguing with another male, whose age was not immediately known, inside a business, police said.

Police said the argument continued outside, and that's when the 28-year-old heard gunshots, felt pain and realized he had been shot in the leg.

The suspect fled the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department arrived on the scene to treat the victim. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

