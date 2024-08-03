West Nile Virus case reported in DuPage County, health officials say

The first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in DuPage County for a Villa Park resident, the DuPage County Health Department said Friday.

The first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in DuPage County for a Villa Park resident, the DuPage County Health Department said Friday.

The first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in DuPage County for a Villa Park resident, the DuPage County Health Department said Friday.

The first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in DuPage County for a Villa Park resident, the DuPage County Health Department said Friday.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The first human case of West Nile Virus this year has been reported in DuPage County.

The virus is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The DuPage County Health Department said the person diagnosed with the virus is a Villa Park resident in their 20's.

SEE ALSO | 1st human case of West Nile Virus in Illinois in 2024 reported in suburban Cook County, IDPH says

The person developed symptoms in early July.

READ MORE | Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Hoffman Estates, downstate Morgan County