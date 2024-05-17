Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Hoffman Estates, downstate Morgan County

The West Nile Virus has been found in two Illinois batches of mosquitoes, including in Hoffman Estates, Cook County and in downstate Morgan County.

The West Nile Virus has been found in two Illinois batches of mosquitoes, including in Hoffman Estates, Cook County and in downstate Morgan County.

The West Nile Virus has been found in two Illinois batches of mosquitoes, including in Hoffman Estates, Cook County and in downstate Morgan County.

The West Nile Virus has been found in two Illinois batches of mosquitoes, including in Hoffman Estates, Cook County and in downstate Morgan County.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- The first two batches of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus have been discovered it Illinois.

One batch is in Hoffman Estates in Cook County

The other batch is downstate in Morgan County.

The West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. While most won't show any symptoms, in rare cases severe illness including death can result.

SEE ALSO | 2 West Nile Virus deaths confirmed in DuPage County

Last year, there were six West Nile deaths in Illinois.