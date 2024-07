1st human case of West Nile Virus in Illinois in 2024 reported in suburban Cook County, IDPH says

The first human case of West Nile Virus in Illinois in 2024 has been reported in suburban Cook County, the state's Department of Public Health said.

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- A person in suburban Cook County possibly has the first human case of West Nile Virus in Illinois this year.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the case in a preliminary manner.

The department said it's waiting for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the case.

There were 119 human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Illinois last year.

