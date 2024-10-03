WATCH LIVE

West Side residents demand service be restored for CTA #16 bus

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 3, 2024 3:51PM
Residents wants the service to the Lake Street bus from Austin to Fulton Market, which was cut off decades ago, to be restored.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents and business owners demanded that the city restore service to a CTA bus.

The bus line #16, which serviced Lake Street from Austin to Fulton Market, was removed in 1997.

The bus provided transit service along the CTA Green Line from Clinton Street to Austin Boulevard, according to the group self-dubbed as the Lake Street Transit and Safety Coalition.

The group said the CTA stopped the service citing lack of funding.

The group also pointed that other CTA rail lines that have nearby parallel buses to move between stations.

A press conference will be held at noon in West Town on Thursday.

