Suspect had reportedly gotten out of nearby hospital

Western Springs homeowner, 70, describes attack by home invasion suspect: 'I ended up on the ground'

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- A 70-year-old man on Thursday described allegedly being attacked by someone who broke into two west suburban homes Wednesday afternoon.

"The guy was running through the house, and there were blood droplets everywhere. I think he pulled out his IV," David Kelly said.

Kelly now has a broken arm.

He described ending up in the same hospital from which the male suspect allegedly escaped.

Kelly said the suspect broke into Kelly's home of two years, demanding his car keys before attacking him.

"I wish he would've said, 'I want the keys.' I would've said, 'They're in the car. Get out of here.' Instead, I ended up on the ground with broken bones," Kelly said.

The peace in Kelly's home was suddenly disturbed.

"I'm doing some work around the house, and I hear somebody walking around upstairs," he said. "All of a sudden, he comes out. He goes, 'Keys, give me your keys!' And then, he grabbed me, and threw me down. And I go, 'The keys are in the car.' This door was opened. So, he just jumped in the car and took off."

Western Springs police say that home invasion on Rugeley Road was the second house, within minutes, targeted by the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

That's when workers were wrapping up construction near the first home, where, police say, the suspect broke into down the street on Harvey Avenue.

"I saw the cops come to this house; then, they went four houses down, yeah, pretty bad," witness Raul Antu said.

The other targeted homeowner said the suspect got through his back door while his wife and young son were also home.

He said the man stole his clothes before escaping out of the front window, as officers were approaching.

That first house is one of the closest to AdventHealth La Grange Hospital, from which the suspect allegedly escaped before his brief crime spree.

"Eventually landed back at the hospital where he escaped from," Kelly said. "But, we survived. A little surgery, I'll be up dancing in no time."

A hospital spokesperson said they are aware of the incident, and are working closely with law enforcement.

Police say the suspect was arrested, and charges are pending.

Kelly says his car was found in a neighboring suburb.