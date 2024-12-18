2 new members are CTU-endorsed, lost their elections last month

What we know about nearly complete CPS Board, with 10 mayoral appointments

Here's what we know about the nearly complete Chicago Public School Board of Education, with 10 Mayor Brandon Johnson appointments.

Here's what we know about the nearly complete Chicago Public School Board of Education, with 10 Mayor Brandon Johnson appointments.

Here's what we know about the nearly complete Chicago Public School Board of Education, with 10 Mayor Brandon Johnson appointments.

Here's what we know about the nearly complete Chicago Public School Board of Education, with 10 Mayor Brandon Johnson appointments.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new Chicago Board of Education is nearly complete, with 10 appointments made by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

They include two Chicago Teachers Union-endorsed school board candidates who failed to win their elections last month.

Here's a look inside the new board.

Pristine playgrounds on the outside and well-funded resources on the inside are what Mayor Johnson says every Chicago Public School deserves. The mayor says his 10 appointments to the school board are people who share his vision of equity.

Longtime immigration activist Emma Lozano is one of Johnson's appointees.

"We were involved in fighting the overcrowding and making sure bilingual education was accessible to our children," Lozano said.

The 21-member hybrid school board will be sworn in in mid-January. Ten were elected.

Former CPS Deputy CEO Sean Harden is the mayor's pick for school board president.

Johnson's nine other appointments, and one yet to be named, are a mix of activists and people with education experience. He named several close to the deadline Monday night.

"We have two candidates from the November election, who came in second in their districts, who have been chosen now to the appointees," said Becky Vevea, Chalkbeat Chicago bureau chief.

The appointees will join Johnson's current members: Debby Pope, Michilla Blaise, Frank Thomas and Olga Bautista. Many of the mayor's picks have been endorsed by, or have ties to, the Chicago Teachers Union.

"We had board members in the past who had ties to banks and corporations, and how did that serve our children?" Johnson said.

Fifteen of the 21 members are likely to vote with the mayor on his vision for CPS.

Elected members with no ties to CTU vow to work with everyone on the board, which will be the largest school board in the country.

"It's going to be a big board; we will have to work together. We will have to collaborate," said Ellen Rosenfeld, a School Board member-elect.

"I'm confident, once we get into our board work, we will be able to make that happen collaboratively," School Board member-elect Carlos Rivas said.

The 21-member hybrid board stays in place for two years. In November of 2026, all members will be elected and sworn in the following January.