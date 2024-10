What's cooking at 'Raised' this fall?

The restaurant chef, Oliver Melgar, with Raised, an an Urban Rooftop Bar located inside the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss the upcoming fall menu for the downtown rooftop spot. Chef Melgar showed an exclusive preview of the following food items:

Paella: Mussels, shrimp, scallops, Spanish chorizo

Mushroom & Truffle Sacchetti: Panko crust, fresh herbs

Fish & Chips: Malt vinegar aioli

S'mores: Hershey, marshmallow, Lotus Biscoff

Chef Melgar is also celebrating his 1 year anniversary at the rooftop bar on October 30. To learn more the savory items at Raised or to book at reservation, click here.