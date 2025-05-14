Wheaton crash involving motorcycle shuts down part of Butterfield Road: police

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash involving a motorcycle has closed part of Butterfield Road in west suburban Wheaton Wednesday morning, police said.

Wheaton police said officers are responding to a crash in the area of Butterfield and Herrick Road, and there is a large police presence in the area.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 11 a.m. A badly damaged motorcycle could be seen, as well as a minivan with apparent passenger-side damage.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or what led up to it.

The intersection of Butterfield and Herrick is closed. Eastbound Butterfield between Winfield Road and Herrick is also shut down, police said.

Westbound Butterfield in the area is down to one lane.

Wheaton police are asking motorists to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.