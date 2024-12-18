Death investigation underway after body found on trail in Wheaton, police say

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found Wednesday morning in the west suburbs.

Officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to the area of Lincoln Marsh near the Union Avenue trailhead in Wheaton, police said.

A person who was walking on a trail in the area reported discovering a deceased individual. Police later confirmed a body was found.

The age, gender and identity of the deceased person were not yet known.

There is no current threat to the public, police said.

SEE ALSO | Missing woman found dead in Busse Woods identified, police conducting death investigation

The Wheaton Police Department continues to investigate.