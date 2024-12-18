24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Death investigation underway after body found on trail in Wheaton, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, December 18, 2024 9:36PM
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found Wednesday morning in the west suburbs.

Officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to the area of Lincoln Marsh near the Union Avenue trailhead in Wheaton, police said.

A person who was walking on a trail in the area reported discovering a deceased individual. Police later confirmed a body was found.

The age, gender and identity of the deceased person were not yet known.

There is no current threat to the public, police said.

The Wheaton Police Department continues to investigate.

