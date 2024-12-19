Burning body of missing man found near trail in Wheaton, police say

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are providing more information after a burning body was found Wednesday morning in the west suburbs.

Investigators now say no foul play is suspected in the death, and the body was that of a missing 56-year-old man.

Officers responded around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Lincoln Marsh near the Union Avenue trailhead in Wheaton, police said.

Wheaton police say the body was found early Wednesday morning when someone waking on the trail in Lincoln Marsh noticed a fire. When they got closer, police say the walker found a body engulfed in flames.

A missing person report was filed for a 56-year-old man the same day the body was found and police later confirmed it was the missing man.

"At this time, there is no information to indicate that this was a crime of violence or that any other individuals were involved in this tragic incident," Chief P.J. Youker said."Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this trying time. I would like to thank the community for their patience and our policing professionals for their work to provide some answers to a grieving family."

The people who walk in the marsh area say they are unsettled this happened so close to home.

Police and firefighters surveyed the scene, the charred area where the body was found in the reeds was now cleared away.

Another walker, named Joe, who frequents the area with his dog told ABC7 multiple police departments were there well into the evening.

"Sometimes we walk at night here," Joe said. "There were still police cars on the path which you can see is very narrow and it was clear there was something a little weirder."

Cut reeds could be seen piled near a blackened area several yards from the trail, the results of the immediate search.

"I can only imagine what the poor person who found the body was feeling and will be feeling," Joe said.

Wheaton Police Chief P. J. Youker released a statement earlier, saying "At this time, we have no reason to believe there is a threat to the public," but added "Fire by its nature is destructive, and it adds a layer of complexity to an investigation which requires more time and resources."

Wheaton police say the public is not at risk and a multi-jurisdictional task force was investigating.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .