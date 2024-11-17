Wild dashcam video shows driver smash through streetlight on Northern California highway

You can see the pole snap off and fly through the air. The streetlight narrowly missed a white vehicle that was on the road.

SACRAMENTO -- Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment a driver careened over a median and knocked over a streetlight on a highway in Northern California.

The crash happened back in June in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 next to the connector ramp leading from Highway 50 in Sacramento.

The newly released footage from Maxwell Shrubb shows a vehicle crossing over a median, onto the connector road, and smashing through the streetlight.

You can see the pole snap off and fly through the air. The streetlight narrowly missed a white vehicle that was on the road.

It's unclear what caused the driver to veer off the road and there's no word on any injuries.

Storyful contributed to this report.