Wildfire celebrates 30th anniversary with special deal for National Burger Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's National Burger Month and Wildfire is celebrating with a special deal on one of its popular burgers.

The Chicago restaurant is also celebrating its 30th anniversary all year long, with limited-edition old fashioned cocktail, menu specials, and anniversary wine dinners.

Wildfire Executive Chef Partner Raul Gutierrez visited ABC7 to talk about the restaurants most popular menu items, including the Hickory Stuffed Burger.

Wildfire's Hickory Stuffed Burger:

Start with two 4 oz. burger patties.

Lay smoked bacon and two slices of cheddar cheese across one patty, top with second patty and seal the sides around the bacon and cheese filling.

Dust both sides of the stuffed patties with BBQ chicken spices and brush with BBQ sauce before grilling.

Serve burger on a buttered and toasted sesame seed bun, brushed with BBQ sauce and top with lettuce and tomato. Serve with fresh cut french fries, coleslaw, pickle and ketchup.