PHOTOS: Powerful images show destruction from deadly Southern California fires

The Getty Villa art museum is threatened by the flames of the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, January 7, 2025.

LOS ANGELES -- Strong winds that sent wildfires ripping through the mountains and foothills around Los Angeles fed a spectacle of smoke, flames and flight.

Crews are battling a fire in the foothills of Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles coastal neighborhood. Another brush fire erupted in the evening in the Eaton Canyon area near Altadena, prompting mandatory evacuations. Then late Tuesday night, the Hurst Fire erupted in the Sylmar area.

