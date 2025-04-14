Will County Sheriff's Office employee fired after child sex assault charges

Will County Sheriff's Office correctional officer Daniel T. Herod is now facing more charges after he pled not guilty to child sex assault charges.

Will County Sheriff's Office correctional officer Daniel T. Herod is now facing more charges after he pled not guilty to child sex assault charges.

Will County Sheriff's Office correctional officer Daniel T. Herod is now facing more charges after he pled not guilty to child sex assault charges.

Will County Sheriff's Office correctional officer Daniel T. Herod is now facing more charges after he pled not guilty to child sex assault charges.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The Will County Sheriff's Office fired a correctional officer as he faces multiple child sex abuse charges.

Daniel T. Herod, 41, was employed with the sheriff's office since May of 2010, most recently as a deputy correctional officer at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, the sheriff's office said.

On March 27th, he was taken into custody by Homeland Security.

Will County court records show he was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and criminal sexual assault of a family member under 18, dating back to 2021.

The sheriff's office told ABC7 that Herod was formally terminated as an employee on April 11.

A grand jury has now indicted Herod on a charge of possessing child sex abuse material.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

READ MORE | Will County Sheriff's Office employee arrested by DHS, facing local child sex assault charges

He has pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault charges. He is expected back in court next month.

