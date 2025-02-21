Will Packer talks new book, Ukrainian-born singer Ivanna Melay performs on 'Windy City Weekend'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A live studio audience joined "Windy City Weekend" Friday, including volunteers from Sankofa Food Market, a food pantry located on Chicago's South Side.

An initiative of Trinity United Church of Christ, Sankofa is more than just a food pantry. They say it's a place of love, dignity and community.

As a proud partner of the Greater Chicago Food Depository, they are committed to fighting food insecurity, while ensuring that every guest experiences the love of Christ throughout their shopping experience.

Operating under the Endeleo Institute, at 901 E. 95th St., Sankofa Food Market hours are:

- 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday

- 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday

- Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday

Trailblazing filmmaker Will Packer stopped by to chat about his new book, "Who Better Than You?"

Packer is one of Hollywood's most influential record-breaking filmmakers. He has produced a wide range of movies that have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide at the box office, including 10 films that have opened at No. 1. With his new book, "Who Better Than You?", Packer has created a toolkit on how to manifest your own success.

For more on Packer and his new book, visit www.willpacker.com/home.

'Our Chicago: Black Hair Is...'

ABC7 Chicago is celebrating Black History Month with a special.

This Black History Month, ABC7 Chicago is exploring the relevance and cultural impact of Black hair to the community, from its historical significance and present-day anti-discrimination laws to big business and barbershop culture.

"Our Chicago: Black Hair Is..." features contributions from ABC7's Chery Burton, Hosea Sanders, Val Warner and Terrell Brown, along with singer and actress Keke Palmer. The half-hour special is now streaming, and airs live at 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday on ABC7.

For more on "Our Chicago: Black Hair Is...", visit abc7chicago.com.

Spend or Save

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

Film critic Richard Roeper reviewed new movies and shows hitting theaters and streaming platforms this weekend.

'The Monkey' - SPEND

A horror thriller featuring a cursed cymbal-banging monkey, the film is based off a Stephen King story and stars Theo James from "The White Lotus."

'Cleaner' - SPEND

Daisy Ridley from the "Star Wars" franchise plays a window washer who gets caught up in a terrorist attack in this "Die Hard" clone.

'Zero Day' - SPEND

Robert De Niro makes his TV acting debut, playing the former president of the United States, who is brought in to head the commission to investigate a cyber attack.

Ivanna Melay

Ukrainian-born singer, Ivanna Melay, stopped by to perform an original song live in-studio.

Melay stands as a prominent figure in the music scenes of the United States and Eastern Europe, particularly in Ukraine, Georgia and neighboring regions.

Ivanna is also the owner of Mon Cheri Chitown Nail Salon.

For more on the salon, visit moncherichitown.com.

For more in Melay, visit https://ivannamelay.com.