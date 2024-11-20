Daughter was home as Vernon Hills doctor shot to death; suspect claims self-defense

Family said Dr. Olga Duchon stopped by to talk to the father of her young daughter Sunday

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- New details were unveiled in what each side says happened Sunday night that ultimately resulted in the shooting death of Dr. Olga Duchon in Barrington and the arrest of William Zientek.

The State's Attorney presented evidence collected by Barrington Police suggesting that Dr. Duchon was struck in the back of the head with a baseball bat twice and was then shot in the stomach.

The attorney representing the man facing the murder charge said it's Zientek's assertion that this all unfolded in self-defense and that Dr. Duchon pointed the weapon at him.

Attorneys said there was a struggle over the weapon that resulted in the gun discharging, and fatally injuring Duchon.

The State's Attorney says Dr. Duchon had one tote bag when she arrived at Zientek's home, and that it only had baked goods and leftovers. Family says she never owned, possessed or carried a firearm.

Zientek and Dr. Duchon had a prior dating relationship and that they share a nearly 4-year-old daughter together.

Attorneys also revealed that their 4-year-old daughter was home at the time of the deadly shooting.

Zientek through his attorney also making claims that their daughter had been molested by someone in Dr. Duchon's family.

Friends of Dr. Duchon, who were in the courtroom, were visibly shocked and disgusted by this accusation.

Zientek's attorney Thomas Glassgow told ABC7 Chicago that the suspect was merely defending his life and his daughter's.

The suspect remains in custody despite a petition that he be released. The judge ruled that he does present a threat to the community.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.