Media personality Angi Taylor co-hosts 'Windy City Weekend'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Friday morning on "Windy City Weekend," Val Warner was off. So, Ryan Chiaverini was joined by media personality Angi Taylor.

Chiaverini and Taylor were also joined by media personality Trey White.

In their host chat segment, they talked about National Donut Day and what their favorite donuts are.

White also spoke about The Movement Foundation after its founding five years ago. It is an organization that gives back to Chicago youth.

BB Spoke

Comedian Brian Babylon joined "Windy City Weekend" to preview his BB Spoke pop-up event and fashion show.

Chiaverini then welcomed comedian and fashion designer Brian Babylon to the studio.

Babylon talked about his new summer fashion line and previewed his upcoming BB Spoke pop-up event and fashion show.

A BB Spoke pop-up event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at The Silver Room.

A fashion show will be held on June 9 at Lookingglass Theatre. Tickets can be found here.

Roeper Reviews

Film critic Richard Roeper joined "Windy City Weekend" to talk about how you should spend your money this weekend.

Chiaverini and Taylor were then joined by film critic Richard Roeper, who reviewed three new releases in theaters and on streaming devices.

"Ballerina" - Save

"The Phoenician Scheme" - Save

"Stick" on Apple TV - Spend

The Shades

Pop trio The Shades performed in studio Friday on "Windy City Weekend."

Pop trio The Shades closed out the Friday "Windy City Weekend" show with a live performance in studio.

Also, there will be a hot tub giveaway to a member of the "Windy City Weekend" studio audience on June 13.

ABC7 Chicago and "Windy City Weekend" are teaming up with American Sale to offer an incredible chance to win a luxurious Hot Spring Spa - Rhythm - 7-Person Salt Water Hot Tub.

Thirty entries will be selected. One guest will take home an amazing Hot Spring Hot Tub from American Sale. There's more information here.

Request tickets to "Windy City Weekend" on June 13 at this email address: WCWAudience@gmail.com.