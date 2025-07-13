24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Missing man found dead in water at Winthrop Harbor marina, fire officials say

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, July 13, 2025 11:05AM
A missing person was found dead in the water at North Point Marina in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois on Saturday, fire officials said.

WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A missing man was found dead in Lake Michigan at a north suburban marina on Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Winthrop Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a possible missing person in the water at North Point Marina around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, a man in his 70s, had been last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Dive and side-scan sonar technicians, along with rescue and law enforcement personnel from multiple departments in Wisconsin and Illinois, responded to the scene.

Officials found the victim in the water, under a dock, around 8:45 p.m.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

